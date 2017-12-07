Onalaska Boys Hockey defeats West Salem - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Onalaska Boys Hockey defeats West Salem

By Jimmy Kruckow, MMJ
West Salem, WI (WXOW) -

The Onalaska Hilltoppers defeated the West Salem Panthers, 3-2 Thursday at the Meat Locker in West Salem.

West Salem lead early in the game, 1-0 but Onalaska's Jacob Dirks tied the game on a short-handed goal from the Hilltoppers to tie the game, 1-1.

Dirks had 2 goals in the game and Mason Manglitz scored in the 2nd period to put Onalaska ahead in the game.

