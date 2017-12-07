Holmen Gymnastics Hosts Ugly Sweater Quadrangular

Holmen gymnastics hosted the Ugly Sweater Quadrangular on Thursday night.

Holmen, West Salem Co-Op, Viroqua, and Wisconsin Rapids competed in the meet.

West Salem's Emma O'Flaherty was the all-around champion with a score of 32-15.

Here are the team results:

1. West Salem Co-Op 132.3

2. Holmen 122.875

3. Viroqua 113.825