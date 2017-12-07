Holmen Gymnastics Hosts Ugly Sweater Quadrangular - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Holmen Gymnastics Hosts Ugly Sweater Quadrangular

By Travis Judell, Videographer
Holmen gymnastics hosted the Ugly Sweater Quadrangular on Thursday night. 

Holmen, West Salem Co-Op, Viroqua, and Wisconsin Rapids competed in the meet. 

West Salem's Emma O'Flaherty was the all-around champion with a score of 32-15.

Here are the team results:

1. West Salem Co-Op 132.3 

2. Holmen 122.875

3. Viroqua 113.825 

