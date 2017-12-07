Holmen Gymnastics Hosts Ugly Sweater Quadrangular

Holmen gymnastics hosted the Ugly Sweater Quadrangular on Thursday night.
Holmen, West Salem Co-Op, Viroqua, and Wisconsin Rapids competed in the meet.
West Salem's Emma O'Flaherty was the all-around champion with a score of 32-15.
Here are the team results:
1. West Salem Co-Op 132.3
2. Holmen 122.875
3. Viroqua 113.825
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.