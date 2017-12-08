Gift-giving ideas from Coulee Parenting Connection Magazine - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Gift-giving ideas from Coulee Parenting Connection Magazine

Coulee Parenting Connection is helping you shop local this holiday. Meg Schoh, Marketing Coordinator, highlighted some gift-giving ideas for families for the 2017 holiday season.

Check out the online version here.

You can bring along the gift-giving planner in the 2017 Holiday issue of Coulee Parenting while you are out and about shopping. Visit their website for more.

