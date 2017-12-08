Target launches adaptive apparel for kids with special needs

Target recently expanded its children's clothing line to include options for kids with disabilities.

The popular 'Cat and Jack' brand, launched new designs in late October, which it is calling its adaptive apparel.

Designers created 40 items featuring side and back snaps on clothing, and zippers to make it easier for kids to get dressed. The clothing is also sensory friendly, which means it has different textures, various fabrics and no cloth tags. These clothing changes can be soothing for kids with sensory sensitivities.

Executive Team Lead for Apparel at Eau Claire's Target, Tyler Buringa, said the 'Cat and Jack' clothing line is very popular with parents and kids.

"I think it's really awesome," Buringa said. "The Fact that Target really seeks out to be kind of the go to destination for all things. Whether it's a kid with special need or you're looking for something affordable and stylish. I think it's great that Target really sets forth to be the best."

All of these items are available on Target's website.