Gift of Sound: Tomahawk teen gets hearing aid upgrade

After years of coping with partial deafness, Madilyn Hanse grew used to only being able to hear out of her right ear.

"I guess it's just kind of how it's always been," said the 16-year-old. "I was used to it for like the longest time."

The disability caused the active athlete to endure serious audio adversity on the court. She had trouble differentiating her coach's voice from the buzz of the crowd.

"It's been difficult as her mom just kind of watching her struggle," said Nicole Hanse, Madilyn's mother.

Earlier this year, Madilyn received hearing aids through the Miracle Ear Foundation. Without the program, her family wouldn't have been able to afford the devices.

"Our insurance does not cover hearing aid at all," said Nicole.

"We have a foundation meant for kids whose families cannot afford hearing instruments," said Dean Hoger, a hearing specialist for Miracle Ear.

On Thursday, Madilyn got her hearing aids upgraded. There were still kinks that needed to be worked out.

Her excitement was visible when the doctor tested the new settings.

"Her eyes got big, and she lit right up," Hoger said.