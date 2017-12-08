Milwaukee aldermen receive racist, hateful emails: 'Whitey is starting to arm up'

At least two Milwaukee aldermen received racist, hateful emails following a Common Council committee discussion about a controversial photo that appeared to show three private contractors, hired by the city, carrying handguns while on a job site.

The emails received by Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Alderman Russell Stamper appear to have been sent from the same account.

"You colored folks in government should just shut the f*** up," the email Coggs received began. "Whitey is starting to arm up because all your little n**** chillen are robbing and killing. Does the name Ziggy ring a bell? You folks should have been shipped back from where you came when you were freed."

Ziggy refers to Gregory "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz, a Department of Neighborhood Services inspector who was shot to death earlier this year during a carjacking attempt of his Ford Mustang. Three people, including a 17-year-old boy who allegedly used a sawed-off shotgun in the attack, were charged a few days after Zyszkiewicz was killed.

Stamper confirmed to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 NEWS that the email he received was similarly worded. Milwaukee police confirmed they're in receipt of the emails and are investigating.

"It was a threat, a racial threat, really based around being racist," he said.

An assistant municipal attorney said at the Wednesday meeting of the council's Public Works Committee that she wasn't sure if the contractors broke a law. Stamper said he would be drafting a resolution to clarify the city's weapons ordinance.

The workers pictured were employed by American Sewer Services of Hartford. The company's owner told the city that one worker, seen displaying a gun in his hand, was fired. Two others were laid-off indefinitely.