Evers' allies try to block WILL lawsuit in Madison court

Wisconsin public schools Superintendent Tony Evers' allies want a Madison judge to reaffirm that Evers doesn't need Republican Gov. Scott Walker's permission to write regulations.

The state Supreme Court last year upheld a Dane County judge's ruling that a 2011 state law requiring agency heads to get Walker's approval before writing regulations doesn't apply to Evers because he's a constitutional officer.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asked the Supreme Court last month to declare the new REINS Act applies to Evers. Republicans passed the law this summer. It requires the governor's Department of Administration and Walker to sign off on regulations.

Lester Pines, an attorney representing teachers who support Evers, filed a motion in the dormant Dane County case Dec. 1 seeking a declaration that the REINS Act essentially duplicates the 2011 law and thus doesn't apply to Evers.

