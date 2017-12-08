Memorial Pool designs sent out for public bid

Developments have been made in the process to renovate Memorial Pool in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Finance and Personnel Committee unanimously approved a resolution to send pool designs out for proposals from the public.

"What we're trying to do right now is move this forward and say, here's the parameters that we have, here is the dollar amount we have based on our budgets, and go out to bid and get this going so we can get a pool and get this done," elaborates La Crosse City Council Member Paul Medinger.

The decision amends a resolution to move forward with one of two preliminary concepts developed by River Architects, both of which are quoted at costing over $5.5 million.

The resolution aims to find the best pool possible within the available budget.

Medinger continues, "We've got a dollar amount that I think we would like to see based on our budgets, and I really believe if we go out to bid and say here is the dollar amount that we have we can get something and get this moving."

Committee members hope to have chosen a suitable proposal by the end of this winter.

