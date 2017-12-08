Xcel Energy gas and electric rates for Wisconsin customers to go up in January

If you're an Xcel Energy customer in Wisconsin you'll pay a bit more for gas and electricity beginning in January.

Xcel filed an application with the Public Service Commission for a rate increase last May. The PSC authorized that increase. The company says the increase "supports the company's commitment to provide customers with safe, clean and reliable energy services they want and value at an affordable price. This includes investments to modernize generation, transmission, distribution and technology.

The rate increase means a typical customer would pay $2 more a month for electricity and about $5 more for natural gas.

Through a release, the Citizens Utility Board says the Public Service Commission decision ". . . didn't go far enough to reduce the utility's profit or rein in high fixed charges for the utility's customers."