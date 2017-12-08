Onalaska woman gets probation for Altra Credit Union theft

An Onalaska woman gets probation for stealing nearly $15,000 from Altra Federal Credit Union.

Linda Germann, 57, was sentenced Thursday to three years probation for taking $14,813.19 from the credit union. According to prosecutors, starting in October 2013, she took the money several ways including using ATM cards, old checks, and old gift cards.

The money was to cover debts from a gambling problem, said Judge William Conley during Germann's sentencing in federal court in Madison.