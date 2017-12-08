Chaseburg man injured in tree cutting accident

A rescue crew had to use a UTV to help get a Chaseburg man out of the woods after he was injured in a tree cutting accident.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Dennis Urbanek was cutting down a tree on private property in the Town of Harmony late Friday morning.

Urbanek, who was alone when he was injured, was later found by his father.

The Genoa Fire Department and First Responders used a UTV to get Urbanek from the woods to a waiting ambulance.

He was taken to Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse for his injuries.