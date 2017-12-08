Stoddard Elementary students make ornaments and share thoughts on Holidays

Students at Stoddard Elementary prepared Christmas ornaments for the fourth year in a row. It's all part of an activity put on by Nancy Jaekel, founder of "Anything Doughs," a personalized dough Christmas ornament company in Stoddard, Wisconsin.

The kids decorated their own Christmas tree ornament: sharing their decorating ideas, thoughts on the holidays and what they think the true meaning of Christmas is.

Teacher Jennie Jaekel says the kids look forward to this all year.

"They are always so excited and some remember that their siblings did it and so when they remember their siblings did it then they really want to do it and they get really excited about it," said Jaekel.

"I thought, 'Wow this is gonna be so fun', cause I haven't made this out of dough before," said third grader Sadie.

"Christmas is my favorite holiday. I actually know that it's not about getting presents it's about spending time with your family and not about anything else," said third grader Ivan.



One student said she could have done better with her Christmas ornament.

"I don't feel that creative right now. I could have spaced things out a little bit and put them in a pattern instead of putting them all over the place. If I did feel creative it would look a lot different," said Minna.