Aquinas remains unbeaten winning their conference opener

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
It was a battle of the unbeaten teams as Aquinas is 3-0, and Tomah is 5-0 heading into Friday's match-up. 

Tomah made a big jump this year coming off a 8-15 season, and they were up for a big test tonight facing the top ranked team in Division Four. 

Aquinas keeping a small lead in the first half with trouble getting passed Tomah's 1-3-1 zone. However in the second half, the Blugolds got comfortable and started hitting shots to give them the win 59-44.

Lexi Donarski finished with 16 points. The Blugolds are now 4-0 overall, 1-0 in conference. Tomah falls to 5-1. 

