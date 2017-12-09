Five arrested in Iowa methamphetamine bust - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Five arrested in Iowa methamphetamine bust

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
WAUKON, Iowa (WXOW) - -

Five people are in custody after a large methamphetamine bust in Waukon, Iowa on Friday.

According to the Waukon Police Department, a search warrant executed at a home within the city resulted in several arrests. 53-year-old William Evans, 30-year-old Nathan Klein, 49-year-old Eric Siebring and 42-year-old Steven Mitchell were all arrested and face numerous drug charges including possession of methamphetamine.

The department said a second search warrant executed at another home resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Kimberly Siebring on several drug charges. The Houston County Sheriff's Department and K-9 unit assisted in the bust, along with several other departments and agencies. 

