Anonymous donor spurs surprise match day for Salvation Army

An anonymous donor is surprising the Salvation Army with a match day on Tuesday at all Valley View Mall kettle locations.

The donor has agreed to match every dollar donated to a kettle at Valley View Mall on December 12th up to $10,000. As of Friday, the Red Kettle Campaign raised about 20 percent of the campaign's $949,500 goal.

Kettles at the mall on Tuesday will be open from 10 a.m.to 8 p.m.

"If you're looking to do some Christmas shopping when it's not too busy, you can stop by one of the four kettles at the mall and if you make a donation, rest assured it will likely be doubled," Nick Ragner, Public Relations Coordinator with the Salvation Army, said.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army's largest fundraiser throughout the year and accounts for approximately one third of the annual budget. Campaign contributions help fund various day-to-day services provided by the Salvation Army, including the Emergency Shelter and Meal Program.