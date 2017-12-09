Santa Claus has come to town

Santa and Mrs. Claus are taking their Pre-Christmas vacation in La Crosse this December.

The pair will be taking pictures and listening to Christmas lists until 3 pm Christmas Eve in downtown La Crosse.

Families will find out if they are on the naughty or the nice list, and Santa will have a chance to spend some time with kids while they're awake.

"Every time Santa delivers presents the boys and girls are in bed sleeping, and some of them even sleep under the covers with blankets over their heads so I never get to see them," describes Santa Claus.

Claus continues, "I love seeing the children's bright eyes and their beautiful smiles, you couldn't buy that kind of joy with money."

Mr. And Mrs. Claus will be at the Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. building at various times from Wednesday through Sunday right up until Christmas Eve.

