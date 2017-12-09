Holmen High School students open their own business

A group of Holmen High School students held the grand opening of their new business today.

"The Lodge" is a senior led entrepreneur class that has students create and run a business.

Students make decisions regarding every aspect of the store, from their name to the products they sell.

"Having the real life hands on experience has ultimately helped us decide what we want to do in the future," describes Store Manager, Amber Wuensch.

The class provides students with valuable hands-on experience to assist them before taking their next step.

Wuensch continues, "This was the closest thing to a real life experience that I could get in order to know what I wanted to do in the business field, and being a store manager has helped me decide that I want to go into business administration and management."

The lodge will be open to the public until December 15th, Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 pm.