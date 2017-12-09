Onalaska Fire Fighters check car seat safety

If you have small children at home it might be a good idea to take some time and check the safety of their car seat.

The Onalaska Fire Department along with Safe Kids Coulee Region checked car seats in Onalaska on December 9.

The event offers information on car seats, such as how to maximize safety and how clothing can affect a car seat's effectiveness.

Officials stress the importance of checking the manual and properly installing every car seat.

"It's important to have the car seat installed properly because that's how car seats are crash tested to check for safety," elaborates Safe Kids Coulee Region coordinator, Megan Anderson.

"So we really want to be making sure that we are following the car seat manual directions and the vehicle manual directions to make sure the seat is properly in the vehicle." Anderson elaborates.

There are many car seat checks throughout the year, so if you missed today's event call Safe Kids Coulee Region at (608) 775-2011 for more information.

