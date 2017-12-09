The La Crosse County Historical Society host annual Hixon House Holidays event

The La Crosse County Historical Society hosted its annual Hixon House holidays on Saturday afternoon.

Guests were welcomed with a host of holiday singers and were able to take a guided tour through the former home of the Hixon family.

Hixon house tour guide Donna Finn encourages people to visit to learn more about what the Hixon family did to make the city of La Crosse what it is today.

Finn also says Christmas for the Hixon's would be much different than what it is today.

"They would have had a small Christmas tree, probably the ornaments would have been made by the children. And the gifts that they received would have been modest." said Finn.

The open house will continue Sunday afternoon from 1-3 PM.

