Annual Ugly Sweater 5K raises money for a good cause

On Saturday, Rotary Lights After Dark sponsored the 11th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K.

Nearly 450 runners took part in this year's race.

People started to arrive at Myrick Park at 3 p.m. During the registration hour, runners posed for pictures with holiday characters like Buddy the Elf and the Grinch.

Santa took the lead to start the race. The Ugly Sweater 5K took runners through the marsh on a route where holiday music played to keep the spirits high.

"We chose the ugly sweater theme, because at this time of year, it's a fun way for people to use their ugly sweaters more than once, maybe for a holiday party and then again for our race," said Meg Puckhaber, Organizer of the Ugly Sweater 5K. "So, people get pretty creative and they have fun dressing up for an extra event every year around the holidays."

The race ended in Riverside Park, taking runners through a tunnel of lights before the finish line. There was an award ceremony at the end where those in the race enjoyed a complimentary hot chocolate. The top three finishers in each age category received an award.

The money raised from this year's Ugly Sweater 5K will go to help the Hixon Forest Revitalization and a number of other international projects.

