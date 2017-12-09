Cost of no snow on local business

Snowfall on Friday night left a thin white layer on the ground, but some local businesses depend on the snow and say that accumulation just is not enough.

"We're a little bit slower than last year," said Kaleb Clark, Assistant Manager at Play It Again Sports. "We're getting there though. As the snow comes, more people will be coming in."

Mt. La Crosse decided not to wait for Mother Nature.

"We have a team of six guys that have been working around the clock," said Josh Baumeister, Rental and Retail Shop Manager at Mt. La Crosse. "We have to move all the snow guns where we want them, position everything, and then, at the end of the day we have to push it all around, too. So, it takes a lot of work."

It takes a lot of snow to make a difference on the hills.

"Any run that we try to open, we try to have a two to four foot base," said Baumeister.

However, the snow does settle in people's minds.

"What it really does is get in the mindset to come out and hang out with us and stop out and see what we're making," Baumeister said.

Businesses are staying optimistic about the weather, hoping that the snow will be the forecast soon.

"Obviously, we like to open up as early as possible," Baumeister said. "This year it's even a little better just because it's colder now than it was last year at the same time."

"We still have some people coming in, but once we get the full snowfall come in, we'll be good," Clark said.

Baumeister said Mt. La Crosse is on pace for the season. The past few years have also brought snow later in the month. He expects to have some runs open by the end of next week with the ski resort fully open by Christmas.