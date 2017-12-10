Hokah community celebrates Christmas in the Park

Sunday was all about getting into the holiday spirit in Hokah.

The small community celebrated the annual Christmas in the Park. Festivities included roasting marshmallows, walking down tree-lit pathways, enjoying Christmas cookies, and going on wagon rides with Santa and Mrs. Claus, all while dressed up in holiday apparel.

The Hokah Lions Club and Hokah Forever organized the event with the help of the community. Through a raffle, clothing drive, and food collection, Christmas in the Park offered a way to give back to local people in need.

"There's so much more to this town that what people see. There's so many behind the scenes things," said Keith Hunt, Hokah resident. "There's a lot of people that are willing to step up and make things happen, and I think this is a good start to show that we can do it."

Hunt said Christmas in the Park has been part of the Hokah community for four years. In that time, the event has continued to grow. He hopes that next year's gathering will be even bigger.