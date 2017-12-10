Second reclaim event for cemetery and lawn ornament victims

Victims of lawn ornament and cemetery thefts near Independence have another opportunity to collect their stolen items.

The Independence Police Department with the Trempeleau County Sheriff's Office is holding another collection day on Wednesday, December 13 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The reclaim is happening at N36538 QQQ, Whitehall, WI 54773.

Those reclaiming items should bring a copy of the police report along with any pictures of the missing items.

More reclaim days will be set up after the first of the year.