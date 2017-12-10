Wisconsin to enter Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact

A new bill being signed into law this week in Wisconsin will make it easier for nurses to treat patients in more than one state.

Governor Scott Walker will sign the bill into law entering Wisconsin into the Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact on Monday. In doing so, the law will eliminate the delay between applying for a license and being granted one by the state.

Nurses will be able to travel to any member states within the compact and immediately begin working.

