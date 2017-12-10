Wisconsin to enter Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin to enter Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

A new bill being signed into law this week in Wisconsin will make it easier for nurses to treat patients in more than one state.

Governor Scott Walker will sign the bill into law entering Wisconsin into the Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact on Monday. In doing so, the law will eliminate the delay between applying for a license and being granted one by the state.

Nurses will be able to travel to any member states within the compact and immediately begin working.

