Future of Gordy's Market stores face courts this week

A request from Gordy's Market to keep its six remaining stores will come to the courts this week.

It was in August when SpartanNash sued Gordy's Market, claiming that between incentives, accounts receivable and liquidated damages, Gordy's owed it more than $86 million.

MORE: 3 more Gordy's Market stores sold

On Monday, a judge will be asked to approve the sale of the six remaining stores. However, the family owning the chain is hoping to hold on to their stores in Barron, Chetek, Cornell, Ladysmith, Lake Wissota and downtown Chippewa Falls.

In October, a judge gave approval to SpartanNash to buy Gordy's stores in Arcadia, Galesville and La Crosse.