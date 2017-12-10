New memorial to recognize United States Cadet Nurse Corps

Louis Ferris is an active member of the La Crosse community, working with the Parks and Recreation Department to build war memorials in Veterans Freedom Park.

His efforts have already built memorials honoring veterans from the Korean War and World War I. A memorial for Vietnam War veterans is currently in the works. Now, Ferris is working on a fourth memorial that will honor a group of World War II veterans that have often been forgotten.

World War II caused a nursing shortage across the nation. On July 1, 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the United States Cadet Nurse Corps into law.

"These U.S. Cadet Nurses, they've done so much for the United States of America," said Ferris. "They shortened the war. They filled a need in the hospitals, and they did so much for this country. They lived in barracks. They lived very rigid lives like any veteran."

Those nurses have received little recognition for their efforts.

"What they really want is some kind of recognition," Ferris said. "Something saying, 'Thank you for your service.' They never got it."

That is, until now. Ferris is determined to build a memorial in honor of those women who served as a Cadet Nurse.

"It'll be one of the first in the United States, and hopefully, we can start a trend and have them all over the United States," Ferris said.

"I think it would be pretty inspiring seeing a female statue since you don't typically always see a female statue," said Laura Kelly, a Registered Nurse at Gundersen Health System. "So, it might get more younger women interested."

Kelley served as an Operations Specialist in the U.S. Navy. She hopes seeing a statue honoring the Cadet Nurses will inspire other young girls.

"It just makes me feel proud that I was part of that and became a nurse," Kelley said. "Hopefully, that will inspire other people to maybe pursue a career in the military or as a nurse or both."

"It's all men, all men soldiers. I said, 'Wow. What does a little girl do when she comes here? When she comes with her mother or her father or her family or the schools, and look up there. Gee, how do they get a role model?'"

The memorial will honor the work of the women in World War II that laid the foundation for nurses today.

The U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps celebrates 85 years in 2018.

In 2013, Mayor Tim Kabat and Governor Scott Walker held a proclamation honoring the local Cadet Nurses. Many of the women have passed since that proclamation.

Marian Pavela, a former U.S. Cadet Nurse living in La Crosse, says the movement to build a memorial is wonderful. She says it was her time in the as part of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps that helped her receive part of her nursing education.