Police arrest 2 in woman's death in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Janesville police say two people are in custody in the death of a woman.

Officers were called Saturday afternoon after a 43-year-old woman was found dead inside a home. Police executed a search warrant at the home and collected evidence.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman after finding evidence linking them to the woman's death.

The Janesville Gazette reports the death appears suspicious and that police are treating it as a homicide. But a police news release says authorities do not believe the public is in danger.

An autopsy was being conducted Sunday.

