Head-on crash kills 3 in SW Minnesota, including 1-year-old

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) - The State Patrol says a head-on crash in southwestern Minnesota has killed three people, including a toddler.

Authorities say 34-year-old Shaunna Kraft of Lakefield was trying to pass another vehicle on a bridge on Highway 71 when she collided head-on with a minivan driven by 41-year-old Teresa Linde of Redwood Falls.

Both drivers died at the scene. Also killed was a 1-year-old in Kraft's car, Brexlee Brian Thammalong.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports neither driver was wearing a seat belt. It was not known if the child who died was restrained.

The patrol says two others in Kraft's car suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash happened Saturday evening near Morton.

