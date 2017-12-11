CRHS wants you to bring a new pet home for the holidays

If you want to bring a pet home for the holidays The Coulee Region Humane Society is here to help.

The Coulee Region Humane Society will offer name-your-own-price adoption fees for select cats available for adoption from December 1-23.

The special, dubbed “Home for the Pawlidayz,” will enable the public to choose how much they want to pay to adopt a homeless cat 6 months or older at the animal shelter. The humane society has more than 75 cats available for adoption.

The humane society’s “Twice the Love” adoption special will also apply to the “Home for the Pawlidayz” adoption promotion. “Twice the Love” allows two cats to be adopted for one fee.

CRHS also has a working cat program. These active, outgoing cats would love to go to homes where they can be indoor/outdoor cats or be your personal mice catcher in a barn or pole shed. These cats might do well in an indoor setting, but they would prefer to live outdoors and have free roam! If you are interested in any of these cats, please call 608-781-4014 to fill out an application or visit their website.

McGarrett is available for adoption. He is a 3-year-old, neutered male who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia. He is a sweet boy who wants nothing more than all the love you could possibly give him. McGarrett can be a bit shy at first, but once he warms up to his new environment he will be your greatest sidekick. He is still a younger guy who occasionally likes playing with toys so it is essential he has an outlet for his random spurts of energy. McGarrett should do well with other calm pets given a slow and proper introduction. He would prefer a quieter home with older, respectful children.



Visit McGarrett or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.