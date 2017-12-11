Joe Biden visits Madison on book tour

Former Vice President Joe Biden stopped by Madison on Sunday.
His stop at the Orpheum Theater was part of a national tour promoting his book. Biden wrote "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose" about what it was like to care for his son, and then mourn his death.
Beau Biden, an Iraq War Veteran and Former Attorney General of the State of Delaware died of a brain tumor in 2015.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.