Construction site vandalized after KKK sticker found on cooler

Outrage is brewing over a pair of stickers on a cooler at a Milwaukee construction site.

A picture of the Ku Klux Klan and Confederate flag stickers on a cooler were posted on social media.



Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman says the city public works department confirmed to him the cooler belonged to an employee of the city contractor American Sewer Services. That's the same company whose workers were carrying guns in a picture at a different worksite last week.

"If this company sees fit to hire individuals who basically either ascribe to belong to or sympathetic with terrorist organizations, we're going to have to take some action on a city level," said Bauman.

Someone wrote "racist" and "go home" on the crew's construction equipment. Bauman says the employee has been laid off for the rest of the year.