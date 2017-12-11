Effigy Mounds National Monument cancels annual film festival

Effigy Mounds National Monument is canceling a long-running tradition this year.

The Winter Film Festival is canceled this year due to a failed septic system, Effigy Mounds Superintendent Jim Nepstad said.

The park and visitor center will remain open.

I really hate having to do this, because the Winter Film Festival it is a wonderful multi-generational tradition here,” said Jim Nepstad. “It brings in extra visitors during the winter months, which are otherwise fairly slow here. But with a failed septic system, we can’t accommodate the extra visitors. We made it through the fall with a line of portable toilets outside, but that isn’t a very desirable solution during the deep winter months.”

The system, which was constructed in 1959, can only handle the normal staff and trickle of visitors in the winter. They had gotten through the fall tourism season with portable toilets--not a feasible solution during the winter, he said.

Nepstad said they won't be hosting any special events until a new septic system can be installed either spring or summer of next year.