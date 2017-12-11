One dead after Grant County, Wis. crash

A Platteville man was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash early Sunday morning.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Justin Brogley was driving south on CTH D when he went off the right side of the road, striking an embankment and going through a fence.
Brogley wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck.
The crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
This is the eighth traffic death in Grant County in 2017.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.