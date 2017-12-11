Packers rally to stun winless Browns 27-21 in overtime

By TOM WITHERS

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Green Bay Packers came back to set the stage for Aaron Rodgers' comeback.

Brett Hundley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in overtime as the Packers rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter for a 27-21 win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, who remain winless.

Cleveland fell to 0-13 and made too many crucial mistakes to break into the win column.

On third-and-6, Hundley threw a short pass to Adams, who broke a tackle and went in untouched with 5:05 left as the Packers (7-6) won in overtime for the second straight week - and third time this season. The Packers have stayed alive in the playoff race without Rodgers, who has been out since Oct. 15 with a broken collarbone but is expected to play next Sunday.

It was another devastating loss for the Browns (0-13). Green Bay's TD came after safety Josh Jones intercepted Browns rookie DeShone Kizer, who inexplicably threw the ball up for grabs while being pressured by Clay Matthews.

