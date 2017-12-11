UW-L student spreads awareness for campus bike theft

Bike theft is continuing to be a big issue on the UW-La Crosse campus. After UW-L senior, Josh Rostek had his bicycle stolen for the third time, he decided to take action.

Rostek conducted a research project with University Police as part of his Environmental Studies Capstone Project. In doing so, he created an interactive map, displaying which locations on campus have the greatest or least amounts of thefts. His goal is to educate campus on bike theft prevention and encourage students to ride bikes.

"Through my research, I found that we're lacking a foundation of support for biking. There's no mandatory registration for bikes and there's really no education about how to successfully lock a bike and just how to ride a bike on campus and so I hope to address those issues with this event and bring awareness to areas that need more support," says Rostek, a geography major who graduates this December.

Josh has applied for a $1,700 grant to purchase 70 bicycle U-Locks to hand out around campus to help students lock their bikes properly.