Brown County Judge Kelley assigned to Walker case - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Brown County Judge Kelley assigned to Walker case

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Brown County Circuit Judge Kendall Kelley has been assigned to review whether to pursue contempt findings against nine people involved with a now-closed investigation into Gov. Scott Walker.

Kelley was assigned Monday to replace Jefferson County Circuit Judge William Hue. He removed himself from the case because he had posted comments on Twitter about the investigation before it was assigned to him.

Kelley was assigned to the case by Randy Koschnick, director of state courts.

Kelley was appointed as judge by Republican Gov. Scott McCallum in 2002 and has been elected to the post every year since 2003.

The original investigation looked into whether Walker's recall campaign coordinated illegally with conservative groups. The state Supreme Court ruled the activity was legal.

Last week Attorney General Brad Schimel sought discipline against nine people involved in the original investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.