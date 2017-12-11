Wisconsin loses guard Kobe King to season-ending knee injury

Wisconsin freshman guard Kobe King is having season-ending surgery on his injured left knee.

The University of Wisconsin sports medicine staff said that surgery was taking place Monday. King is a promising freshman who appeared in each of the first 10 games this season, averaging 5.2 points. Wisconsin says he is eligible to apply for a medical redshirt.

The La Crosse Central standout helped lead the Red Raiders to a Division 2 state championship last season.

Sophomore guard D'Mitrik Trice was also set for surgery on his injured right foot and won't begin rehab for at least two weeks. Trice is averaging 9.4 points and playing a team-high 31.5 minutes a game.

Wisconsin is 4-7 after an 82-63 loss to Marquette on Saturday.

