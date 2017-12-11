Minnesota named 'Best-Run State' in the nation in new study

Minnesota is the best-run state in the nation, according to a new study from USA Today that cites Minnesota’s strong fiscal management, low unemployment and poverty rates, above-average median household income, and the state’s nearly perfect credit rating. Since ranking tenth in 2012, Minnesota has consistently climbed in the rankings under the same study, including ranking second last year.

“This Administration has worked hard to make state government work better for the people of Minnesota – and we are not done yet,” said Governor Dayton. “Next session, I will urge the Legislature to work with me to protect the long-term fiscal stability of our state, which is essential for Minnesota’s future. Working together, I know we can deliver even better services, and better value, for the people of Minnesota.”

The study notes that Minnesota’s strong economy and sound fiscal management have allowed the state to save more – approximately ten percent of our annual budget – which is more than most other individual states, and above the average of all states’ savings, which is eight percent. The study also cites Minnesota’s near-perfect credit rating from Moody’s, and our currently stable long-term outlook.

“Minnesotans expect great service and good value from their state government. This is what we work every day to deliver,” said Lt. Governor Smith, who has led state government reform efforts for the Dayton Administration. “Strong fiscal management, along with strategic investments in education and economic opportunity, together have made Minnesota more successful. Minnesotans are doing well, but we have more work to do to ensure everyone has the opportunity to succeed.”

The study also cites Minnesota’s low unemployment and poverty rates. Minnesota’s unemployment rate has been at or below four percent for 40-straight months, and recently hit 3.3 percent, the lowest it has been since 2000.

Under Governor Dayton’s leadership, Minnesota employers have added more than 290,000 jobs since 2011, and the state has made investments in education every year – no excuses, no exceptions – to grow greater opportunity for all Minnesota families. Wages also are growing in Minnesota, alongside an increase in the minimum wage Governor Dayton championed to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Another recent survey of Minnesotans found that a nearly 60 percent majority of Minnesotans believe government in Minnesota is providing a good value. The same survey found that more than 80 percent of Minnesotans are optimistic about the state’s future, and a majority believe Minnesota is on the right track to address the challenges we may face in the future.