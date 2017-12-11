Gordy's Market purchases final six store locations

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Judge James Isaacson approved the sale of the of six store locations to Gordy's Market in Chippewa County court Monday.

All six locations were previously owned by Gordy's. The locations are downtown Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota, Cornell, Chetek, Ladysmith and Barron.



The sale of the six stores equals $19.8 million. Gordy's Market intends to try and keep all 300 plus employees at those stores.



