Safe tires in winter driving season

The snow and freezing temperatures made for some slippery road conditions on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers to check their tires before hitting the roads.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, most "fender benders" happen in winter weather conditions. Officers say the number of crashes could be lower if more drivers took the time to check their tires.

As a fresh blanket of snow fell on Monday, it served as a reminder for drivers to check their tires.

"Usually people wait until the last minute because all of the sudden it snows, and you kind of have to re-learn how to drive in the snow again as soon as the first snowfall hits," said Scott Peterson at Murphy's Frame and Axle.

It was a busy day for technicians as drivers lined up to switch out their all-season tires for winter tires.

"Being able to stop and start, you know, is crucial in winter driving," Peterson said. "Snow tires will be a night and day difference."

"When we start to see more snow, we need the traction so vehicles don't lose control and spin out and go into the ditch and possibly cause an injury crash or even a fatal crash," said Sergeant Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Winter tires are designed to provide drivers better control of their vehicles on snowy roadways.

"There's just more grooves in the tires, so it actually grabs a lot better," said Peterson.

"You should always inspect your tires, especially this time of the year," said Sergeant Christianson. "You should make sure that your tires are inflated properly."

Having good tires is not just a choice. It is a law.

"We will investigate the crashes, and if the vehicle does have unsafe tires, and even in the ditch or on a basic traffic stop, if we notice that the tires are unsafe, we can issue a citation for unsafe tires," said Sergeant Christianson.

According to Minnesota State Statutes, an unsafe tire is defined as a tire with any part of ply or cord exposed, any bump, bulge or separation, or a tread depth of less than 2/32.

Sergeant Christianson said it is also important to stay up to date with routine tire maintenance. Driving with rotated, balanced, and aligned tires goes a long way in an effort to prevent a car accident.

Peterson said winter tires can range in price. An appointment to install winter tires takes approximately one hour. He added that winter tires should not be used in summer months, as the tires will wear down quickly.







