Rodgers underwent 'several' medical tests Monday; still no update on status

There is still no update on Aaron Rodgers' status for this weekend's Packers-Panthers game.

The Packers quarterback, who underwent collarbone surgery on October 19, underwent "several" tests and scans Monday morning and those are currently being evaluated by the team's medical staff, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy said Rodgers is in the "evaluation phase" while the Packers coaching staff hurries to develop a game-plan that could fit Rodgers or backup Brett Hundley, who has started the last seven games.

"I'd like to know as soon as possible," McCarthy said Monday in his usual day-after-the-game news conference.

"Frankly, it would be good for Aaron to know as soon as possible," McCarthy added. "He's the one that has to get ready and obviously in his mind he's ready to go... but this is a medical decision."

McCarthy joked that if he doesn't have an answer by Tuesday, he's going to place Pat McKenzie - the Packers' team doctor - on injured reserve.

Green Bay's first practice of the week is on Wednesday.