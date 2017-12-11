Kendhammer testifies today

Todd Kendhammer takes the stand today to explain what happened in the accident that claimed the life of his wife.

Tuesday is the seventh day of Kendhammer's trial on a charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of his wife Barbara in September 2016.

Kendhammer said a pipe fell from a passing truck then went through the windshield of the couple's vehicle as it traveled down County Road M near Bergum Coulee Road near West Salem on the morning of September 16, 2016.

Despite lifesaving measures taken by Todd Kendhammer and first responders, Barb Kendhammer died the next day in a La Crosse hospital.

Investigators looking into the case said the evidence including never seeing the truck on any surveillance videos, along with his inconsistent statements to authorities, pointed back to Todd Kendhammer, who was charged in December 2016 with Barb's homicide.

During the first week of the trial, the jury was shown a video of an interview done with La Crosse County Sheriff's Office investigators. In that interview, which lasted several hours, Todd repeatedly denied killing Barb.

Court is set to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m.

