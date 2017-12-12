Teaching your kids to be charitable

It's the season of giving and we want to help you teach your kids how to be charitable. The Parenting Professor Chris Peterson is here to help.

Peterson told the following story:



While at the bank she overheard the manager talking about a project his staff was involved in. They were collecting gifts for children in the community who, without their help, would not receive anything. So far they were not doing too well. She asked what she could do to help.

At dinner she told her family about the project. With pure excitement her kids said that since they had outgrown their bikes, and were hoping for new ones from Santa, they could give their old bikes to these children.

That weekend the kids spent hours cleaning their bikes. By the time they were done, those bikes sparkled.

They delivered the bikes Monday and the look of pure joy on her children's faces made Mom's heart swell. That day they gave her a gift, too: the knowledge that she was raising kids who cared.

Peterson said the holidays are a good time to remind your kids that character is more about giving than receiving. He has this advice:

Allowance: Some people give allowance and a portion gets saved to donate to a specific cause.

Modeling is the biggest teacher: Allow your child to see and hear you talk about how helping others makes you feel.

Be hands on: Charity isn't all about giving money:

Donating time, cooking food for neighbors, volunteering for clean-ups, etc.