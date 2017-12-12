Local girl scouts spread Christmas cheer through song

Local Girl Scouts are helping spread Christmas cheer this weekend through song. Girl Scout Troop 4269 will be caroling through La Crescent on Friday. They are going to start at the Community Center at 6:30 p.m. and head through area neighborhoods.
You can join them caroling if you'd like and after they're done at 8 p.m. they will head back to the Community Center for treats. The public is welcome to attend.
