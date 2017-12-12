Moving Past Hate: Former White Supremacist and Oak Creek Temple Survivor speak at Monona Terrace

Two men from entirely different backgrounds came to Madison to teach tolerance and how to move past hate.

"I was a white power skin head for 7 years," Arno Michaelis told the crowd at Monona Terrace about his terrible past. A member of the white supremacist group Michaelis started opened fire at the Milwaukee Sikh Temple back in August of 2012.

Surprisingly, Michaelis became friends with the son of the Temple president murdered in the tragedy.

Pardeep Kaleka says together their mission is to show that peace is possible.

"So, we need to have that tough conversation with the people in their lives, that's typically our call to action," Kaleka said.

"Especially to kids who are at risk of falling into any violent extremism narrative regardless of what background they have, that there is a better way to live their life, in fact you don't have to live in fear of all the other human beings on earth -- you can see all these other human beings as family," Michaelis said.

Right now, the two are talking with Dane County's DA about putting at risk kids back on track.

"I think that's exactly what restorative justice is all about, and when you get to know people and when you get to know somebody as a human being, when you get to know somebody, you create change."Ismael Ozanne said.

