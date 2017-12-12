Law inspired by Mishicot boy allows Wisconsin citizens to carry EpiPens

A bill inspired by an 18-year-old Mishicot boy who died following a bee sting has been signed into law.

Dillon's Law expands access to epinephrine pens in case of severe allergic reactions.

The law was inspired by Dillon Mueller. Mueller died in 2014 from anaphlylactic shock. He was allergic to bees.

Gov. Scott Walker signed the bill Monday at Mishicot High School. Dillon's parents, George and Angel, were on hand.

The Muellers pushed lawmakers to pass a law that would allow all Wisconsin citizens with proper training to carry EpiPens. The "Good Samaritans" would be able to obtain a prescription to carry the pens and administer a shot should someone nearby suffer a reaction.

"It was quite the roller coaster, but we didn't want any other family to ever have to endure the tragedy that we've endured," says Dillon's mom, Angel Mueller. "The grief, the loneliness, the longing, the despair, that was my motivation to make change."

After their son's death, George and Angel Mueller successfully lobbied for a new law to allow businesses and organizations in Wisconsin to undergo training to obtain epinephrine auto-injectors for emergency administration to anyone suffering a severe allergic reaction.

But they wanted more. With the help of Rep. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere), Dillon's Law now allows anyone properly trained to use an EpiPen anywhere.

“Severe allergic reactions are a life-threatening condition where acting quickly is necessary,” said Gov. Walker. “This commonsense bill makes it easier to equip the people of Wisconsin with EpiPens to help save lives. I’d like to thank Angel and George for their strength and dedication, and all their work throughout the process to help make this critical bill a reality.”

Gov. Walker praised the Muellers for their courage and dedication in the wake of tragedy.

"It's a good message to others that if you've got a good idea don't presume that somebody else, be it local government, state government, federal government, knows all the answers," Walker said. "Go out and bring an idea up to people and make your case and something like this can happen."

The Muellers say they would like to see Dillon's Law go nationwide.