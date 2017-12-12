12 Democratic candidates for governor make first impressions during forum in Eau Claire

It was standing room only at the VFW Post 305 on Monday afternoon, where 12 Democratic candidates running for governor expressed their thoughts on certain questions during a gubernatorial voter forum.

The dozen Democrats weighed in on three big issues, which included closing the farming loop hole, focusing on retirement security and creating opportunities for higher education while decreasing student debt.

Candidates had two minutes each to answer questions asked by a panel. They also had one minute for both an opening and closing statement.

In general, the candidates had similar views and agreed with each other on most of the issues.

The event even started late because so many people wanted to hear the candidate's thoughts.

One Eau Claire resident, a retired teacher and veteran, found the voter forum interesting and helpful.

"I thought the questions pertained to the situations we're facing, the problems that we're having and the people here addressed them honestly and forthrightly," said Willy Pooley.

Fourteen Democrats are registered for the 2018 gubernatorial race. The partisan primaries are in August in 2018, which will then be followed by the general election in November.

Governor Walker was invited to Monday's forum but declined the invitation.