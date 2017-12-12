2 men rescued after falling through ice in NE Minnesota - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

2 men rescued after falling through ice in NE Minnesota

Posted: Updated:

EVELETH, Minn. (AP) - Crews have rescued two men who fell through the ice on a lake south of Eveleth on northeastern Minnesota's Iron Range.

First responders arrived Monday to find the men clinging onto the ice in a large area of open water. The men, both from the town of Iron, were taken by ambulance to a Virginia, Minnesota, medical center to be treated for hypothermia and exposure.

The St. Louis County sheriff's office says the men had been traveling on a snowmobile and pulling a portable ice house when they broke through the ice. Authorities believe the men were in the water for up to 45 minutes before they were able to signal for help and first responders could arrive.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.