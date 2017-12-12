Janesville woman stabbed 30 times - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Janesville woman stabbed 30 times

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Janesville police say the victim of a homicide was stabbed at least 30 times.

Forty-three-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck was found dead by her mother who went to check on her after failing to reach her by phone Saturday.

Lt. Terry Sheridan says two suspects took the victim's Chevy Trax and were arrested hours later in Cape Girardeau, Missouri after police used the vehicle's OnStar navigation system. Sheridan says a 21-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record is the main suspect in the homicide. A 23-year-old woman is also in custody.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

