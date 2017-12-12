People's Energy Cooperative warns of a utility scam

People's Energy Cooperative issued a warning Monday, after a phone scammer reportedly targeted a member.

PEC said a caller claimed to be from the Cooperative and said the member's account was past due.

The caller said the member's meter would disconnect in one hour if payment wasn't received.

The member said he or she was out of town.

The scammer instructed the member to buy two prepaid cards in the amounts of $499 and $500, then call back with the routing number.

The member, instead, called the Cooperative and authorities.

PEC wants to remind members it will not request bank or payment information over the phone. If anyone receives such a phone call, he or she should call PEC directly at 507-367-7000.

PEC serves members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona Counties.